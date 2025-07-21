Beijing expects to overcome disagreements with EU at upcoming summit — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, July 21. /TASS/. The upcoming China-EU summit will take place in a complicated international environment, but Beijing hopes to overcome differences with Brussels, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

"Humanity is once again at a crossroads. China and Europe are the two main forces contributing to multipolarity. <...> The China-Europe summit is particularly important in such a situation," he pointed out at a press briefing. "We hope that the European side will act in unity with China, <...> following the spirit of the time and the common expectations of both parties’ people and the international community, boosting consensus and overcoming differences," he added.

Guo emphasized that relations between China and Europe "are facing certain challenges" as some EU politicians "are exacerbating specific trade and economic problems."

"They are making unfounded accusations against China with regard to the Ukraine issue, creating unnecessary obstacles in China-EU relations," Guo added. He expressed confidence that over decades of cooperation, Beijing and Brussels "have accumulated enough experience and positive energy to deal with the current changes, difficulties, and challenges."

The China-EU summit will take place on July 24. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has recently issued three demands to China, one of them being to restrict cooperation with Russia. However, she failed to offer China any corresponding concessions from the EU.