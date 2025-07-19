{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
INTERVIEW: Russian ambassador says NATO arms Moldova despite its neutral status

According to the diplomat, it is in Moldova's national interests to preserve its neutral status and sovereignty

CHISINAU, July 19. /TASS/. NATO countries are arming Moldova even though the country has neutral status, as they want to draw it into the conflict with Moscow, according to Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov.

"There is a creeping militarization of Moldova, contrary to its neutral status that is enshrined in its constitution. There are frantic denials that nothing is allegedly happening," he said in an interview with TASS. "European countries that are pulling Chisinau closer to them, first of all NATO countries, declare that there will probably be a war with Russia before 2030."

"So does Moldova really need a remilitarization that may end with such an outcome?" the ambassador continued

According to the diplomat, it is in Moldova's national interests to preserve its neutral status and sovereignty. He pointed to the negative experience of Ukraine.

"Does Moldova not want to approach this situation, if not with a microscope, then at least with a magnifying glass to take a closer look? Because currently the guarantee of security and territorial integrity of Moldova is its neutral status. That’s what guarantees peace and security for this country today, not involvement in confrontation with Russia, in contrast to what they try to prove to us," he said.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu previously said that the country, in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, could abandon neutrality and join NATO. She said the decision will rest with the people and be made in a referendum. The president called for a media campaign to highlight the advantages of NATO membership.

Moldova has approved a program of transition to NATO standards and adopted a new national security strategy that identifies Russia as the country’s main threat. Despite the economic crisis, the government bumped up military spending and began re-equipping its armed forces with the support of the US, EU and NATO. These steps caused concern among the Transnistrian leadership, as well as criticism from the opposition.

