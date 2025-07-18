Trump calls Biden cruel, incompetent

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called his predecessor Joe Biden a cruel and incompetent man.

Trump said that the previous American administration "tried to crush the industry" of cryptocurrencies. "And they were a vicious group of people. You know, people don't realize that they were vicious, incompetent," he said at the signing ceremony of the bill on regulation of cryptocurrencies at the White House.

"Joe [Biden] was an incompetent guy, but he was always known as a vicious guy," Trump continued. "If they're incompetent it’s better, right? Because you don't want to have a vicious guy that's competent. If you did, I wouldn't be standing here today.".