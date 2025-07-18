EU lowers price ceiling for Russian oil to $47.6 per barrel

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. The European Union lowered the price cap for Russian oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel and introduced a mechanism enabling a flexible change of its value, the EU Council said in its statement.

"With today’s package, the EU is curtailing Russia’s energy revenues through a number of different measures. The EU is lowering the price cap for crude oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel, to align it with current global oil prices and is introducing an automatic and dynamic mechanism to modify the oil price cap and ensure that this price cap is effective," the EU Council said.

"The EU is also imposing further sanctions across the shadow fleet value chain," the Council continued. "Additional 105 vessels will be subject to a port access ban and a ban on the provision of a broad range of services related to maritime transport, bringing the total number of listed vessels to 444," it stressed.

The new sanctions also "target Russian and international companies managing shadow fleet vessels, traders of Russian crude oil and a major customer of the shadow fleet - a refinery in India with Rosneft as its main shareholder," the EU Council said. "For the first time, The EU is also listing the captain of a shadow fleet vessel, as well as a private operator of an international flag registry. Lastly, one entity in the Russian LNG sector is also included in today’s listings," it added.