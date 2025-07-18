EU bans transactions with 22 Russian banks

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. The European Union is toughening the existing ban on providing specialized services of financial messages transmission for a number of Russian banks, the EU Council said in its statement.

"The EU is upgrading the existing prohibition on providing EU-based specialised financial messaging services to certain Russian banks to a full transaction ban. This will apply to 22 additional Russian banks, on top of the 23 banks already subject to the ban," the EU Council said.

The EU also lowers "the threshold for sanctioning third-country financial and credit institutions and crypto-asset service providers that are frustrating sanction measures against Russia" or are connected to the Russian financial messaging service (SPFS), the Council stressed, developed by the Central Bank of Russia and used to shield Russian banks from the impact of EU sanctions.

"The EU is also expanding the transaction ban on third countries’ financial and credit institutions and crypto-asset service providers which, through their actions, frustrate EU sanctions," the document indicates. "The transaction ban on third-country operators that circumvent oil-related prohibitions has also been widened," the EU Council added.