EU makes ‘concessions’ for Slovakia to approve sanctions against Russia — DPA

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. Slovakia delayed the adoption of new European Union sanctions against Russia but agreed to them after receiving "concessions," the DPA news agency reported.

According to the agency, Slovakia’s veto was holding up the sanctions package, but Bratislava was reassured that it need not fear severe economic and financial consequences if the plan for a complete ban on Russian gas imports is implemented as part of the new sanctions package.

DPA noted that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will be unable to block the plan because, unlike sanctions, decisions on it are made by majority vote.

The Danish Presidency of the EU Council announced on social media platform X that the EU Council has approved the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

The document will now be published in the Official Journal of the EU, after which the sanctions will come into force.

This package includes a reduction of the oil price cap to $47.6 per barrel, sanctions targeting the Nord Stream pipelines, the blacklisting of 105 tankers transporting Russian oil, restrictions on the banking sector, as well as export controls on dual-use goods and technologies.