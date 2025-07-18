Beijing opposes illegal unilateral restrictions — Chinese MFA on EU sanctions

BEIJING, July 18. /TASS/. China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions and will protect the interests of its businesses, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing, commenting on the EU sanctions against Chinese companies accused of cooperating with Russia.

"China has always opposed groundless unilateral sanctions imposed without UN approval. Beijing urges Europe to stop unjustifiably harming the interests of Chinese companies and will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises," Lin Jian stated.

The diplomat emphasized that "normal exchanges and interactions between Russian and Chinese companies should not be subjected to interference by third parties."

After two months of discussions, EU ambassadors have agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which targets more than 50 individuals and entities. The package also includes sanctions against several Chinese banks for supporting Russia.