US strikes only destroyed one Iranian nuclear site — TV

NEW YORK, July 17. /TASS/. Of the three Iranian uranium enrichment facilities targeted by US airstrikes in June, only one was nearly completely destroyed, NBC News reported, citing sources.

US officials familiar with the new assessment told NBC News that the two other facilities sustained significantly less damage and could be restored to operational levels within months if Tehran decides to resume uranium enrichment.

CNN reported on June 24, citing sources, that the US intelligence community believes the US strikes failed to achieve a complete destruction of key components of Tehran’s nuclear program. A preliminary US intelligence inquiry suggested the attack likely only set Iran’s nuclear weapons program back by several months. This was concluded by the US Defense Intelligence Agency, which noted low confidence in the accuracy of their own assessment.

On June 25, US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cited new intelligence data claiming Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, struck overnight June 21-22, were "obliterated." The White House additionally assured that, according to Washington’s information, Iran failed to remove nuclear materials from these sites prior to the strikes.