Le Pen says will run in parliamentary elections, despite court ban

PARIS, July 17. /TASS/. Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s National Rally parliamentary faction, has announced plans to run for a seat in parliament if the snap elections are held.

"I will run in the elections and will defend my candidature in relevant instances - the administrative court, and then the Council of State," she said in an interview with Le Parisien.

According to Le Pen, the process in these instances will give her a possibility to file a complaint with the Constitutional Council, which will be obliged to check the decision banning her from taking part in elections for the compliance with the constitution. "I have said that I will use all possible means of appeal. I will do this," she stressed.

Early elections to the National Assembly, or the lower house of parliament, will be called if President Emmanuel Macron exercises his constitutional right to dissolve the lower house.

On March 31, a Paris court sentenced Le Pen to four years in prison in connection with the parliamentary assistants case. The court also ruled to bar her from holding elected office and participating in elections for five years. Unlike the prison term, this measure took immediate effect and can only be overturned if an appeal succeeds. This ruling disqualifies her from running in the French presidential election in 2027 or participating in parliamentary elections in the event of an early dissolution of the National Assembly (the lower house of parliament). Le Pen slammed the ruling as politically motivated and filed an appeal with a higher court. The appellate review is expected to conclude by summer 2026.