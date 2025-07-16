Syria’s interim government pulls fighters from southern town of Sweida — report

BEIRUT, July 16. /TASS/. Special operations units of the Syrian Defense Ministry started pulling out of the city of Sweida, a ministry source told Sky News Arabia television.

"Troops are leaving Sweida in accordance with the ceasefire deal, and police forces will control the city," he said.

According to the source, Israeli attacks are slowing the pullout.

Al Hadath television earlier reported that Israeli drones struck security convoys traveling on the Damascus-Sweida highway, but it didn’t give any details about the consequences of the attack.

The Syrian Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday afternoon that a new ceasefire agreement had been reached in Sweida, which stipulates that local self-defense militias will turn in their weapons to the government. A joint committee will also be set up to register crimes, investigate offenses against civilians and compensate the victims.