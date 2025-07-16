{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Zelensky submits Sviridenko’s nomination as prime minister to Ukraine’s parliament

The State Power Committee will consider July 17

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has officially submitted Yulia Sviridenko’s nomination as Ukraine’s prime minister to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), Rada member Alexander Kachura said.

"The Rada has received Yulia Sviridenko’s nomination as Ukraine’s prime minister. The State Power Committee will consider it tomorrow morning," he wrote on Telegram.

On July 14, Zelensky offered Yulia Sviridenko, first deputy prime minister and economy minister, to take the helm of the government. On Wednesday, the Rada approved Prime Minister Denis Shmygal’s resignation. The prime minister’s departure triggers the resignation of the entire government.

