Zelensky nominates Denis Shmygal to serve as defense minister

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has nominated Denis Shmygal, who until now headed the cabinet of ministers, for the post of defense minister of Ukraine.

"Today I have already signed over to the Verkhovna Rada the documents nominating Denis Shmygal as the new defense minister," Zelensky said in a video message on Telegram.

On Wednesday, the Rada dismissed Shmygal from the post of prime minister, triggering the resignation of the entire government. The Defense Ministry had been headed by Rustem Umerov until today.