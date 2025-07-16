MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s personnel decisions provide a convenient exit strategy for corrupt officials, for whom Ukraine remains nothing more than a "cash cow," independent Verkhovna Rada member Artyom Dmitruk told TASS.

He cited the example of Rustem Umerov, who, after resigning as defense minister, is reportedly being considered for the post of ambassador to the United States.

"This is not personnel policy; this is a scheme to bring people to their final ‘cash register.’ We are now witnessing the classic formula of a Ukrainian official: steal, pack up, and fly home to the US. Take Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, for example. He is a US citizen, and his family has long been overseas. And now he is being touted as an ambassador, which means his suitcases are packed and his one-way ticket is booked. Ukraine is just a cash cow in this scenario," Dmitruk said, commenting on the cabinet reshuffle.

Some Ukrainian media outlets have recently reported that Umerov’s family resides in the United States.

"That's how the whole system lives and steals. No accountability. No ideology. Just a suitcase, a foreign bank account, and a ticket out of the country," he added.

The reshuffle also includes the elimination of the Ministry of National Unity, headed by Alexey Chernyshov. Chernyshov, who was recently charged with corruption but not dismissed by the court, is considered close to Zelensky and is now losing his portfolio due to government reorganization. Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, who was involved in a corruption scandal, is also losing her position. According to Rada sources, she may be appointed as Ukraine’s representative to the EU.

Dmitruk described Zelensky’s team as "a bunch of crooks who are trying to grab as much as they can and hang on for as long as possible."

"It's really important to understand that no decent, smart, professional person would ever join the current regime's crew. That is why they appoint silent executors and outright crooks who are ready to sign any orders and participate in any scheme — just to 'hang on.' This is not public administration. This is a rotten system where the authorities have long since lost both their legitimacy and their moral compass," he concluded.

Dmitruk is an independent MP who advocates, in particular, for the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. He has reported being subjected to assassination attempts and torture by the Ukrainian Security Service. In August 2024, he managed to leave the country.

Government reshuffle

Rumors had been circulating in Ukraine for some time about plans to replace Denis Shmygal as prime minister. On July 14, Zelensky announced that he had offered the position to First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Sviridenko, despite the constitutional requirement that the prime minister be nominated by a parliamentary majority. Sviridenko is considered a close associate of Andrey Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office.

On Wednesday, the Rada dismissed Shmygal. Under Ukrainian law, the prime minister’s resignation entails the dissolution of the entire government. According to Zelensky, after his dismissal, Shmygal is expected to take over as defense minister, replacing Umerov. Sviridenko is likely to be appointed prime minister on Thursday.