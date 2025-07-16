German Defense Ministry denies reports Patriot systems already flowing to Kiev

BERLIN, July 16. /TASS/. The process for approving supplies of Patriot air defense systems as part of a deal between the US and NATO is still ongoing and the German Defense Ministry denies reports that deliveries have already been launched, the ministry’s spokesman Mitko Mueller told reporters at a briefing.

"Specific terms, including which systems will be provided, are still under consideration," he said. "I cannot confirm reports that something has already been sent. I am unaware of that," Mueller added.

The German Defense Ministry spokesman stressed that in fact, the process of sending Patriots to Kiev "could take months" because the systems it involves "cannot just be taken off the shelf."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that Patriot supplies based on the deal with NATO had already begun. According to him, "they're coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany."

Earlier reports said that NATO countries would provide Ukraine with weapons from their own stockpiles and sign contracts with the US for more deliveries in order to replenish their stocks. Trump announced on July 14 that Washington had made a decision to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Ukraine as long as Europe paid for arms deliveries. NATO will coordinate the process, the US president added. According to the US president, the shipments will include 17 Patriot systems.