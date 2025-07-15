Europe can’t produce weapons that Ukraine needs, says US envoy to NATO

NEW YORK, July 16. /TASS/. Europe is unable to produce the weapons systems that Ukraine needs on the battlefield, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matt Whitaker said.

"The reality is right now in Europe they cannot manufacture the armaments required on the battlefield in Ukraine or on the battlefield if there was a potential war in Europe. The US is the premier manufacturer of these weapons systems and they are going to deliver them to Europe and Europe is going to pay for them. It’s a really smart way to go about it," he said on Fox News.