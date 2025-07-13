Foreign ministers of China, Russia help to implement consensus of heads of state — Wang Yi

BEIJING, July 13. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that he and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov maintain close contacts that contribute to the timely implementation of the consensus of the leaders of the two countries.

"Close contacts between the foreign ministers of the two countries contribute to the timely implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state," the Chinese Foreign Ministry website quoted Wang Yi as saying after a meeting with Lavrov.

According to the Chinese diplomat, relations between Beijing and Moscow are "the most stable, mature and strategically significant relations maintained between major powers in the modern world." According to him, China and Russia have consistently promoted bilateral cooperation in all areas "taking into account historical depth, strategic importance and long-term prospects."

Wang Yi said that at the current stage, both countries are focusing on joint preparations for the next stage of developing high-level contacts, deepening comprehensive strategic cooperation, stimulating the development of both countries, and their joint response to challenges in an unstable situation on the international scene.