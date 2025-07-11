Trump may introduce new sanctions on Russia on July 14 — agency

NEW YORK, July 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may introduce new sanctions on Russia or announce more weapons deliveries to Ukraine on Monday, Bloomberg's Greg Sullivan said.

"What we could hear from Trump would be <...> something like the introduction of sanctions on Russia. It could also be, potentially, an announcement of weapons deliveries to Ukraine," he pointed out.

"But on the other hand, we also had Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who just met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov; they discussed Ukraine among other things in that discussion and so, it could be something out of that," Sullivan added.

According to the journalist, "the key thing to watch will be, if there is some kind of concrete announcement - something on sanctions, weapons deliveries or the talks at hand or is this just really more rhetoric." "That will be the key to deciding whether this is an actual shift in US policy," Sullivan concluded.

Trump said on July 10 that he planned to make a major Russia-related statement on Monday. He did not provide any details but reiterated that he was frustrated with how the Ukraine settlement process was going.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmiry Peskov pointed out that the Kremlin was looking forward to hearing the statement "in order to understand what President Trump means.".