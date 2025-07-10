{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US nuclear-powered submarine makes first port call in Iceland — media

The Business Insider notes that Washington views Iceland as a centerpiece of its Arctic strategy

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. The US Navy’s Los Angeles-class nuclear submarine USS Newport News has called at a port in Iceland for the first time, a move that may reflect Washington and NATO’s concern over Russia’s growing military activity in the Arctic, Business Insider reports.

Adm. Stuart Munsch, commander of US Naval Forces Europe and Africa, told the website that the submarine’s port call in Iceland is "important for the strategic signal it sends to adversaries about our [US] presence in the area" and also boosts confidence among US allies.

The portal notes that Washington views Iceland as a centerpiece of its Arctic strategy. "The US, for many decades, maintained a naval air base here," Munsch stated, adding that the site was used to "track Soviet submarine operations, then Russian submarine operations."

Business Insider points out that in 2023, a US nuclear-powered submarine had already entered Iceland’s territorial waters, but this time the USS Newport News docked at the pier and its crew disembarked.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in June that the United States and NATO continue to recklessly pursue a course of active militarization of the Arctic region based on fabricated pretexts. The diplomat noted that Russia has never threatened anyone in the Arctic and remains committed to finding political and diplomatic solutions to all new issues in the region. Zakharova emphasized that Moscow will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its legitimate national interests in high latitudes and to guarantee the country’s security at its northern borders.

Tags
United States
Rubio expects to meet with Lavrov on sidelines of ASEAN events — State Department
According to the document, the meeting between the US and Russian foreign policy chiefs is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT)
Read more
US military sending artillery, rocket shells to Ukraine
According to the agency, the officials — whose names were not disclosed — said that 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS precision munitions are now being provided to Ukraine
Read more
Medvedev urges focus on special op goals over reacting to Trump’s rhetoric
The Russian senior official referred to Donald Trump’s statements on Ukraine and his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
UK, France might join nuclear deterrence forces if need arises
The UK government also added that "any adversary threatening the vital interests of Britain or France could be confronted by the strength of the nuclear forces of both nations"
Read more
Court orders arrest of former South Korean president — news agency
Earlier, Yoon Suk Yeol had been charged with organizing an insurrection against the constitutional order
Read more
Russia hopes Baku eases harsh treatment of detained Russians — human rights ombudswoman
"It is crucial that our citizens have access to lawyers of their choice and receive full consular assistance," Tatiana Moskalkova stated
Read more
Pakistan plans to launch direct rail service with Russia — prime minister's aide
Haroon Akhtar Khan said railway link is going to become a reality and that it will be linked with Kazakhstan, Belarus and Russia and to give impetus to all this on a pilot project basis
Read more
Ukraine settlement requires Putin-Trump meeting, Orban says
According to the Hungarian prime minister, he was saying that from the position of an "old fox" that had witnessed a lot of events in world politics and diplomacy
Read more
Nuclear powers must maintain dialogue — French defense minister
Sebastien Lecornu stated that "nuclear-armed states have special obligations toward one another"
Read more
Russia’s recognition of Emirate of Afghanistan paves way for full-fledged partnership
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Afghanistan possesses a unique geostrategic position and, in the future, could serve as a key link in the implementation of major energy and infrastructure projects
Read more
German embassy in Moscow apologizes for posting map with wrong Soviet flag
The embassy replaced the picture
Read more
Russian MFA says Germany does poor job disguising desire to help with strikes on Russia
According to Maria Zakharova, the German chancellor "does not stop playing the hypocrite" as he tries to justify allegedly inevitable supplies of Taurus missiles to the Kiev regime
Read more
Diplomatic tools to settle Ukrainian conflict exhausted — German Chancellor Merz
"We will continue helping Ukraine, even despite the resistance from the political left and the pro-Russian right forces," Friedrich Merz said
Read more
Sollers forecasts Russian car market to plunge by 30% in 2025
The current situation in the market is extremely challenging, Deputy CEO of the Russian automaker Zoya Kaika stressed
Read more
Russia’s teen sensation Andreeva sent home at Wimbledon by World No. 35 Bencic
The Swiss player will play in the semifinals against Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who earlier in the day defeated another Russian, Lyudmila Samsonova
Read more
2026 FIFA World Cup to be 'most climate-damaging' in championship’s history — scientists
The authors of the report claim that the situation is exacerbated by the "high reliance on air travel and significant increase in the quantity of matches"
Read more
European commission reserves 100 bln euro for helping Ukraine in EU budget until 2034
The agency said the European Commission explained the move by the need to provide stable financial assistance to Ukraine
Read more
Press review: BRICS tackles integration challenges as Russia counters NATO expansion
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 8th
Read more
Belarus resolves issues over creating Oreshnik-armed units — Joint Staff
On July 1, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Oreshnik system will be deployed in the republic by the end of the year
Read more
Russian forces continue advancing, creating buffer zones along way — Kremlin spokesman
When asked to comment on the Ukrainian army’s stated intention to retake positions in Russia’s borderline regions of Kursk and Belgorod, Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin "did not react to that in any way"
Read more
US nuclear-powered submarine makes first port call in Iceland — media
The Business Insider notes that Washington views Iceland as a centerpiece of its Arctic strategy
Read more
Five-year-old boy injured in Ukrainian attack on beach in Kursk dies — governor
Alexander Khinshtein expressed his condolences to the child’s family
Read more
Lavrov to visit North Korea on July 11-13 — Russian MFA
The goal is to hold the talks as part of the second round of strategic dialogue between the top diplomats
Read more
Russia to build new vessel to supply weather stations along Northern Sea Route
The vessel will be named the Artur Chilingarov
Read more
Republic of the Congo to launch new Marine VI gas project with Lukoil
Congolese Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua also noted that talks with Zarubezhneft on cooperation in the oil and gas sector are ongoing
Read more
Conference on Syria in Paris to be held at ministerial level — French foreign ministry
According to the French diplomat Christophe Lemoine, neither religious nor ethnic groups will be represented at the meeting
Read more
Slovakia again blocks EU sanctions against Russia — report
According to EU diplomats, a compromise on the sanctions could be reached within the next few days
Read more
Putin never spoke on phone with Trump when he was not US president — Kremlin
The US president allegedly said that he had threatened to "bomb Moscow" in a conversation with Putin, and to bomb Beijing in a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Read more
Construction of Congo pipeline with Russian participation may begin in 2026
The pipeline is planned to be built within three years
Read more
Israel's permanent envoy to UN denies accusations of genocide against Palestinians
The discussion took place during a meeting on a report by independent Israeli experts regarding sexualized violence committed by the Palestinian group Hamas against victims of the October 7, 2023 attacks
Read more
Russia bans import of dairy products from two Azerbaijani producers
According to the regulator, it requested information from the competent Azerbaijani agency by July 14 on the origin of raw materials from other producers
Read more
Territorial integrity principle not applicable to Kiev — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also stressed that the use of the term "annexation" regarding Crimea, Sevastopol, the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, is incorrect and unacceptable
Read more
Gelendzhik Airport ready to arrivals, departures from July 10 — air regulator
The airport was closed in February 2022
Read more
Russian forces hit Patriot SAM launcher, missile reload trailer transporter
Russian forces have liberated Pobeda and took more advantageous positions in the Donetsk area
Read more
Western arms supplies to Ukraine only reinforce Russia’s resolve to achieve goals — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, Western governemts cover up continued arms supplies to Ukraine by saying that they should "help defend Ukrainian independence and autonomy, something that they crushed"
Read more
Iran could develop nuclear arms within one year, Netanyahu claims
According to the Israeli prime minister, Tehran had a manufacturing capability of about "300 ballistic missiles a month"
Read more
Death toll in Texas floods rises to 109 — governor
At least 161 people are listed as missing, including five children from a summer camp
Read more
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Read more
Hungary's Orban says ‘time to go’ for EU chief von der Leyen amid corruption scandal
"Tomorrow will be the moment of truth: Brussels’ imperial elite versus patriots with common sense," the Hungarian PM stated
Read more
Hungary opposes EU’s plans to provide 100 billion euros to Ukraine in 2028-2034
Balazs Orban, political advisor to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, stated that the document prepared by Brussels meant that the EU would have to go into debt in order to fund the continuation of the war
Read more
Moscow expects to continue dialogue with Washington — Kremlin spokesman
The US president said earlier that he was "very disappointed" with his July 3 phone call with Vladimir Putin
Read more
Bank of Russia retains dollar exchange rate for July 10 at 78.17 rubles
The official euro exchange rate was lowered by 55 kopecks to 91.4175 rubles
Read more
Gelendzhik Airport to handle up to three flights per day after reopening
The airport’s General Director Ivan Taranchenko noted that airlines have already started reaching out to the airport
Read more
Hamas consents to releasing 10 hostages during Doha talks
The consultations on a number of disputed issues continue
Read more
Russian diplomat lambasts German embassy for posting image of fake Soviet flag
Maria Zakharova recommended Germany to "reconnect with the memory of its past"
Read more
Israeli military launches operation to encircle Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza
The army’s press service added that the troops are operating to eliminate the enemy and to dismantle the infrastructure
Read more
Russian, Kazakh defense ministers hold talks in Moscow
The Russian Defense Ministry said that during the talks, the sides discussed the pertinent issues of interaction in the military sphere
Read more
Russians could face prison time for enrolling at Yale after deemed 'undesirable' — lawyer
Diplomas and participation obtained before the designation remain valid, the measure is not retroactive, Sergey Zhorin said
Read more
Trump's duty threats against BRICS nations political arm-twisting — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that any sharp increase in customs duties carries serious risks for all countries, and could ultimately lead the world to a global recession
Read more
UK, France to order more Storm Shadow missiles, plan next-generation replacements
According to The Times, when the UK handed over Storm Shadow missiles to Kiev in May 2023, the kingdom's military experts were secretly sent to Ukraine to equip aircraft and train Ukrainian forces to use the missiles
Read more
Inflation in Russia accelerates to 0.79% over week — statistics
Inflation stood at 10.002% in annual terms as of July 7, 2025
Read more
Houthis kidnapped crew members of Eternity C vessel, US Embassy in Yemen says
The statement added, "The Houthis continue to show the world why the United States was right to label them a terrorist organization"
Read more
Moscow, Riyadh united by pursuit of technological independence — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin noted that Saudi Arabia became a partner country of Innoprom this year
Read more
Houthis claim responsibility for attacking dry bulker Eternity C
According the Houthi spokesman, Yahya Saree, the attack was prompted by the fact that the shipowner restarted operations with the Israeli port of Eilat
Read more
US to impose 50% tariffs on imports from Brazil starting August — Trump
He published on his Truth Social page the text of a message addressed to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outlining the new tariff level
Read more
New Kalibr-M cruise missile with range of over 4,500 km in development in Russia - source
According to the source, large surface ships will be equipped with it, starting with frigates, as well as nuclear submarines
Read more
Nvidia becomes first company in history with $4 trillion market capitalization
Microsoft, ranked second globally, has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, with shares trading at $502.26
Read more
Russia sees decisions by European Court of Human Rights as null, void — Kremlin
The ECHR is expected to hand down judgments in four lawsuits filed by the Netherlands and Ukraine on Wednesday, July 9
Read more
US has used 75% of its missiles for Patriot systems, says newspaper
According to the report, military aid to Ukraine and the escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict when the US was actively repelling Iranian air attacks on Israel and its military base in Qatar, resulted in this "alarming depletion"
Read more
Zelensky asks US Special Envoy Kellogg for weapons including air defense systems
US President Donald Trump said on July 3 that Washington continues to provide military aid to Kiev
Read more
Kremlin says reacts calmly to Trump’s harsh rhetoric on Putin — Kremlin
Earlier, the US leader said he was "not happy with Putin" following their phone call on July 3
Read more
Rotterdam port to become key hub in conflict with Russia
Alexander Stepanov believes the same military potential is in store for the ports of Amsterdam and Hamburg, as well as the biggest seaports of Spain and Italy
Read more
OPEC+ decisions show understanding of oil market — UAE energy minister
The 9th OPEC International Seminar is being held on July 9-10 in Vienna
Read more
Putin has appointed Andrey Nikitin as Russian Transport Minister — decree
Nikitin has served as Deputy Transport Minister since February
Read more
Foreign states require Kiev to bury mercenaries in Ukraine — security forces
Earlier, sources in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that the British media confirmed information about the liquidation of British mercenary Benjamin Leo Burgess with the call sign Budgie near Andreyevka
Read more
Ukraine conflict to end on battlefield, not at negotiating table — expert
Hasan Unal believes that "at some point, the Ukrainian army will become incapable of fighting"
Read more
Russian basketball player detained in France, faces extradition to US — media
According to the AFP, Daniil Kasatkin is suspected of being part of a hacker group that carried out ransomware attacks
Read more
Analyst doubts Western countries could guarantee ZNPP safety from Ukrainian attacks
The ZNPP earlier announced that three Ukrainian drones attacked a group of its employees
Read more
Rubio expects to meet with Lavrov on sidelines of ASEAN events — State Department
According to the document, the meeting between the US and Russian foreign policy chiefs is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT)
Read more
Serbian president says Russia warns of preparations for Western-backed coup
"Those who dream of achieving something by force will fail," Aleksandar Vucic said
Read more
Germany plans to buy hundreds of new Leopard 2 tanks for its military — report
"Not a single tank delivered to Ukraine has an active protection system against drones and anti-tank guided missiles," military analyst and former Italian officer Thomas Tyner said
Read more
Ukrainian battlegroup trapped near Zelyonaya Dolina in Donetsk region — military expert
Even though the Ukrainian battlegroup’s positions are located on heights, Russian fighters deprived it of safe evacuation and retreat routes, squeezing the enemy forces from two sides, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Brussels warns Trump working towards 'regime change' in EU — EUobserver
According to the portal, the new US administration does not consider Europe to be a partner, but as a "political battleground"
Read more
Russian Finance Ministry sees no need in gold miners nationalization
According to Anton Siluanov, the ministry is further strengthening control over production, strengthening control over export operations
Read more
Greek bulk carrier Eternity C sinks in Red Sea after Houthi attack — Reuters
According to the report, five crew members have been rescued
Read more
Resumption of US arms supplies to Kiev unlikely to lead to peaceful solution — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that the consequences of such steps have yet to be assessed
Read more
US resumes certain arms shipments to Ukraine — media
According to the report, Ukraine is once again receiving 155 mm shells and GMLRS precision-guided rockets — key munitions that had been in limbo
Read more
Press review: Trump vows more arms for Ukraine as Netanyahu discusses Iran war prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 9th
Read more
Russia condemns attacks on merchant ships in Red Sea — UN mission
According to Dmitry Polyansky, Russia does not accept any actions that pose threats to the safety of crews, cargoes and the freedom of international navigation
Read more
Belgorod sapphire plant aims to restore up to 60% of its capacity by 2025
Partial production has already resumed, according to the Energomera Group’s annual report
Read more
Israel's UN envoy believes Hamas responsible for deaths of Palestinians
Daniel Meron also highlighted Israel’s current diplomatic efforts, noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington seeking a path to de-escalation
Read more
Russian troops liberate Tolstoy community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,280 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Aeroflot to start flying to Gelendzhik from Moscow since July 18
Flights will be made by narrow-body Airbus A320 airliners
Read more
Putin signs law allowing non-Russians to enlist in military
Under the new law, stateless individuals and foreigners will be able to sign contracts and serve in the military until the end of the mobilization period, the termination of martial law or the expiration of wartime
Read more
Kremlin can see US desire to resolve Ukraine conflict
Dmitry Peskov said that the scale of the problem makes it impossible to solve it instantly
Read more
Kremlin can't say if Trump's threat to ‘bomb Moscow’ is fake or not
Dmitry Peskov said that he is not authorized to comment on statements made by an American politician in the US
Read more
Kiev loses over 1,305 troops in all frontline areas in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
IAEA chief sees 'law of the jungle' global order forming if European countries get nukes
"In such a case, nuclear deterrence would become ineffective and these weapons would ultimately be used," Rafael Grossi said
Read more
Russia-Oman deal to mutually waive visas enters into force on July 18 — MFA
The total visa-free stay in the country should not exceed 90 days during a calendar year
Read more
Over one-third of Americans suspect Trump of involvement in Epstein’s crimes — poll
Trump is mostly accused by the supporters of the Democratic Party and independent voters
Read more
Russian diplomat urges world community to condemn Kiev’s attacks on Kursk, Rylsk
Maria Zakharova expressed sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured
Read more
Lavrov arrives in Malaysia to take part in ASEAN events
A Russian government jet has landed at Kuala Lumpur airport
Read more
Western-supplied weapons used for killing children — diplomat about attack on Kursk beach
On Tuesday night, acting Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said three people died
Read more
Ukranian Parliament member calls losses in conflict with Russia ‘crazy’
According to Anna Skorokhod, official casualty figures in Ukraine cannot be trusted
Read more
Russia not limited in number of countries it can cooperate with — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov noted that Russia feels confident in such industries as the nuclear and space industries, chemical industry, mineral fertilizers, defense industry and a number of others
Read more
PSG defeats Real Madrid to secure spot in FIFA finals
Fabian Ruiz (6th, 24th minutes), Ousmane Dembele (9th), and Goncalo Ramos (88th) scored the goals
Read more
Aeroflot launches ticket sales for flights between Moscow and Gelendzhik
The first flight to Gelendzhik is scheduled for July 18
Read more
Russian stock market closes with benchmark indices decline
The MOEX Index slipped below the 2,700-point mark
Read more
US may deliver another Patriot missile system to Ukraine — WSJ
If the handover takes place, it will be the first major arms delivery to Ukraine by the current US administration
Read more
Yura Borisov cast in Luca Guadagnino film about OpenAI — Variety
According to the magazine, the film is described as a "comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence"
Read more
US to look at Ukraine’s request for another Patriot system — Trump
"They would like it, they’ve asked for it," US president said
Read more