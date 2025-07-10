UK, France might join nuclear deterrence forces if need arises

LONDON, July 10. /TASS/. Great Britain and France will deepen cooperation in the field of nuclear deterrence and remain open to enabling coordinated actions in this area, the UK government said in a statement released ahead of the countries’ bilateral summit.

"In an important step forward for the UK-France nuclear partnership - a newly signed declaration will state for the first time that the respective deterrents of both countries are independent but can be coordinated, and that there is no extreme threat to Europe that would not prompt a response by both nations," the office said.

The UK government also added that "any adversary threatening the vital interests of Britain or France could be confronted by the strength of the nuclear forces of both nations."

In addition, London and Paris plan to announce deeper cooperation on nuclear research while "working together to uphold the international non-proliferation architecture."

The 37th British-French summit is scheduled for the morning of July 10. Upon its conclusion, the so-called coalition of the willing to support Ukraine will convene via video link. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the meeting at the Northwood base near London in person, after which they will hold a joint press conference.