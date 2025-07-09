German embassy in Moscow apologizes for posting map with wrong Soviet flag

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The German embassy in Russia has issued apologies for posting a map with a wrong flag of the Soviet Union on social media.

"The post about Germany’s 1945 division into four occupation zones that the embassy published yesterday contained a map of that period with incorrect information," the diplomatic mission said in a statement. "We by no means wanted to hurt the feelings of our audience, so we replaced the picture after we recognized the mistake. Our apologies," the embassy added.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the German embassy in Moscow should apologize for posting a map of Europe’s post-war borders with a wrong flag of the Soviet Union on its Telegram channel. She pointed out that in the post, later removed, "a kind of hybrid between the Third Reich banner and the banned extremist National Bolshevik Party’s emblem" was used instead of the state flag of the Soviet Union. Zakharova wondered what motives had guided German diplomats.