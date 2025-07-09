Hamas convinced that Gaza deal will be concluded on its terms

CAIRO, July 9. /TASS/. Palestine’s Hamas movement expressed certainty that an agreement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be concluded on its terms, movement spokesman Izzat al-Risheq said.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s remarks about ‘release of all hostages and capitulation of Hamas’ have nothing to do with the real situation on the ground," he said in a statement, published on his Telegram channel. "Gaza is not giving up, and it will be Hamas who establishes its own terms."

The spokesman added that the only way to release the remaining Israeli hostages is "to sign a serious deal" with the radicals, because, in his words, "Israel’s attempts to release hostages in the course of a military operation have failed."

The Israeli prime minister, who is currently visiting the United States, vowed on Tuesday that Israel is determined to achieve all of the objectives of its military operation in the Gaza Strip. He also said his country will take actions, "some which will be very painful to Hamas." "The end result will be the release of all our hostages, and the defeat and dismantling of Hamas," he continued.

Hamas and Israel resumed the Egypt-, Qatar-, and US-brokered negotiating process in Doha on July 6 in a bid to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement. The Al Arabiya television channel said earlier in the day, citing its sources that the consultations were held in a positive atmosphere, although without breakthroughs. According to Reuters, the key stumbling block at the talks is Israel’s refusal to ensure unimpeded and safe entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.