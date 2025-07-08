Coalition of the willing sends signal that Europe will stand by Ukraine — Macron

LONDON, July 9. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said the coalition of the willing to help Ukraine, established by Paris and London, is a clear signal that Europe will stand by the Kiev government.

"This coalition has become a signal that the Europeans will never abandon Ukraine," Macron told the British Parliament.

In his words, France and the United Kingdom "will press for a ceasefire and subsequent negotiations, aimed at achieving a lasting peace."

Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold a meeting of the coalition of the willing at the Northwood military base not far from London on July 10 - the final day of the French president’s visit to the UK. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will take part via a video linkup.