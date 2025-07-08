BRUSSELS, July 8. /TASS/. The US is taking steps to carry out a "regime change" in the EU, trying to rig elections to put far-right forces in power to "turn Europe and allies like Canada and Mexico into US vassals," said Caroline de Gruyter in a column she contributed to the Brussels portal EUobserver.

EUobserver previously always expressed the interests of the globalist European elite, which prevails among the supranational officials of the EU and NATO, as well as their subordinate structures.

The column analyzes a US State Department document entitled "The Need for Civilizational Allies in Europe," which largely repeats the theses of US Vice President JD Vance's speech at the Munich Security Conference, where he harshly criticized the EU and European countries.

The EU's rejection of democracy

"Europe’s democratic backsliding" harms American security, economic interests and freedom of speech. Because of this, the US feels it’s time to act: far-right forces in Europe must transform their political systems so that Washington can form an alliance with "Christian nations like Hungary," De Gruyter quotes the document as saying.

De Gruyter, who is a regular contributor to Dutch newspaper NRC and the Belgian newspaper De Standaard, highlights that the new US administration does not consider Europe to be a partner, but as a "political battleground," where forces loyal to US President Donald Trump should be brought to power.

According to De Gruyter, the US has already taken practical action, allegedly influencing the recent presidential elections in Romania, where they almost led to the victory of George Simion, and in Poland, where Karol Nawrocki won. She also believes that Trump can deliver the next "blows" in the elections in the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and France.

'America’s Vassals'

The author believes that for Trump, Europe is not "the centrepiece of US foreign policy anymore" and that Washington is no longer interested in developing alliances based on the support of democracy.

"What keeps him awake at night, is the rise of China, America’s main rival. Keen on avoiding a military clash with China, he intends to build a strong bloc against it instead," the publication says.

The recommendations to European political leaders are to strengthen the opposition to right-wing parties in Europe. "Instead of letting their agendas be determined by polarising, artificial identity debates imported from America, cheaply pitting citizens against one another, politicians should show responsibility and calmly show their electorates how to prevent Europe from turning into a copy or a colony of the United States."

The fight against the right

The fight against right-wing forces in Europe has been rapidly gaining momentum in recent months. Previously, the European elite and the media associated with it sought to portray the right as agents of Russia, and even sometimes of China. Accusing the right of promoting an American agenda hostile to the EU is a new trend in the European information field. The very publication of this column on a portal close to the European Commission (EC) occurred at the moment when a vote of no confidence in EC President Ursula von der Leyen, put forward by the right-wing, on charges of corruption in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, was being discussed at a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.