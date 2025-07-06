IAEA experts rotated at Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts has taken place at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.

"The rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors has taken place at the Zapororzhye NPP. The 29th team of IAEA experts is comprised of three people. Their task, as before, is to monitor and assess the operations safety of the plant," it said.

According to the facility’s press service, the experts’ security during the rotation was ensured by officers of the Russian army, National Guard Service and interior ministry’s Zaporozhye Region directorate.