Syria to change coat of arms

CAIRO, July 3. /TASS/. The new Syrian government has presented the country’s new coat of arms — a hawk with outstretched wings and three stars above its head — during celebrations in Damascus as broadcast by Al-Ikhbariya TV channel.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, president for the transitional period, said at the ceremony that the modified hawk "reflects the transition of the Syrian people to a new stage in their history, and also embodies the inherent strength and determination of the Syrians."

Until today, Syria’s coat of arms featured a hawk with a shield with two stars on its chest. The bird clutched a ribbon with the inscription Syrian Arab Republic.