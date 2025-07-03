UN special rapporteur calls for full arms embargo against Israel

GENEVA, July 3. /TASS/. The United Nations (UN) special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, said that nations around the world should suspend trade with aggressor Israel amid the tragedy occurring in Gaza, calling it "one of the cruelest genocides in modern history."

"States must impose a full arms embargo on Israel, suspend all trade agreements and investment relations and enforce accountability," she said, speaking at the UN Human Rights Council. "Corporate entities must urgently cease all business activities and terminate relationship directly linked, contributing to, and causing human rights violations and international crimes against the Palestinian people."

"At this existential moment for the Palestinian people, trade unions, lawyers, civil society groups and ordinary citizens should encourage such behavioral change from the side of corporate entities and governments by pursuing boycotts, divestments, sanctions, and accountability," the UN expert said in her latest report.

Earlier, Albanese noted that top EU officials should face legal consequences for their involvement in Israel's war crimes against Palestine.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. The parties to the conflict failed to agree on the conditions of a new agreement after several rounds of negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

On June 24, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said that representatives of Israel and Hamas were planning to hold indirect talks on resolving the conflict in the following days.