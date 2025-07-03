China committed to peaceful reunification with Taiwan — politician

BEIJING, July 3. /TASS/. The Chinese government is working hard towards the peaceful reunification of mainland China and Taiwan, Head of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Liu Jianchao stated.

"The Chinese government and people will make the utmost efforts to pursue the prospect of peaceful reunification of our homeland, but will never allow Taiwan’s independence," he said during his speech at the 13th World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Liu Jianchao emphasized that the United States has to respect China’s sovereignty and adhere to its commitments regarding the Taiwan issue.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.