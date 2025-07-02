Chinese prime minister to attend BRICS summit — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, July 2. /TASS/. Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang will participate in the 17th meeting of BRICS country leaders, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning stated.

"At the invitation of the host country, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang will visit Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the 17th BRICS Summit scheduled for July 5-8," the spokeswoman said at a briefing.

On July 9-10, the Premier of the State Council of China will pay an official visit to Egypt.