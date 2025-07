WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he could consider expelling the South African-born businessman Elon Musk from the US.

Asked whether Musk could be deported, the president replied, "I don‘t know, we’ll have to take a look," Bloomberg reported.

On June 28, Musk again criticized the White House-sponsored bill aiming to cut government spending as it was about to pass a vote in the Senate.