Armenia opposition faction ready to nominate Archbishop Mikael for PM

YEREVAN, June 27. /TASS/. Former President (1998-2008) Robert Kocharian's opposition Armenia parliamentary bloc is ready to submit signatures for a draft impeachment of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and to nominate Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan for the position of prime minister.

"Given the situation surrounding the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church and Archbishop Mikael, as well as the fact that MPs Hovik Aghazaryan and Hakob Aslanyan have already announced their intention to initiate a vote of no confidence [against Pashinyan] with Mikael Ajapahyan's candidacy - if he agrees - the Armenia faction declares that it will support the vote of no confidence with the signatures of 28 MPs from the faction," the bloc's statement reads.

Aslanyan and Aghazaryan are independent MPs who put forward Mikael’s candidacy. The archbishop is currently in detention, charged with calling for the overthrow of power. A total of 36 MP signatures are required to bring the issue to the parliament’s agenda. Six deputies belong to another opposition faction, I Have Honor, which has not yet commented on the matter.