Iranian strikes on Israel cause $3 billion of damage — Bloomberg

TEL AVIV, June 26. /TASS/. The cost of damages incurred by Iranian projectile strikes on Israel has been estimated at 10 billion shekels ($3 billion), the Bloomberg news agency said, citing Israel’s Finance Ministry and Tax Authority.

According to the news outlet, this amount includes "funds needed both to repair missile-hit buildings and pay compensation to local businesses."

"This is the greatest challenge we’ve faced – there has never been this amount of damage in Israel’s history," Shay Aharonovich, the director general of Israel’s Tax Authority who’s in charge of paying out compensation, told reporters.

Bloomberg noted that "the sum doesn’t include the cost to Israel of replacing weapons and defense systems used in the campaign, which is likely to push the total figure much higher when assessments are complete."

This is not the final figure of damages incurred during the escalation. Earlier, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the total cost of war could be as high as $12 billion, while Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron put the figure at about half that amount in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.