Asia-Pacific countries 'wary' of NATO activity — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, June 26. /TASS/. As NATO tries to expand the sphere of its geopolitical influence to the Asia-Pacific, countries in the region are remaining vigilant, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Gao Jiakun said at a briefing.

"NATO calls itself a regional organization, but it keeps reaching beyond the geographic scope defined in its treaty and into the Asia-Pacific by claiming that what happens there and in Euro-Atlantic are 'interconnected.' The world is not blind to NATO’s calculations, and countries in the Asia-Pacific are certainly wary of it," Gao said.

The Chinese diplomat urged NATO to "stop manipulating issues on China" and stressed that Beijing "will firmly uphold sovereignty, security, and development interests, and continue to do its part to make the world a more peaceful and stable place."