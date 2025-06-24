MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine is heading towards Kiev’s unconditional surrender, which will be followed by Russia’s diplomatic victory, with Russia deciding the future of Ukraine, former French paratrooper turned military analyst Xavier Moreau told TASS in an interview.

"All conflicts end with diplomacy, even if it is the signing of a document declaring surrender. I believe we are heading towards Kiev’s unconditional surrender. Historically, defeat in battle means surrender, and later a peace treaty," he said.

According to the expert, the final say in the settlement will go to Russia. "The terms of the future peace will be decided by powerful states, but the final word on what remains of Ukraine will be Russia’s. The conflict will end with Russia’s military and then diplomatic victory," the expert concluded.