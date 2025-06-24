Iran threatens US with more powerful strikes in case of new attack on country

DUBAI, June 24. /TASS/. Iran will launch more effective attacks on American targets if the US attacks the country again, lawmaker Ahmad Ajam said.

"Operation Herald of Victory was a proportional response to US actions. We monitor their behavior. If they attack us again, we will extend the scale of the operation because there are more important and bigger targets," the Iranian parliament’s press service quoted Ajam as saying.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all tasks set for the operation against Iran.