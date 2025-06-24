US aimed to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, not pursue regime change — Vance

NEW YORK, June 24. /TASS/. The United States does not seek regime change in Iran and believes that such decisions should be made by the Iranian people, US Vice President JD Vance stated.

"If the Iranian people want to make a decision about regime change, that’s between the Iranian people and the regime. Of course, we support freedom fighters around the world, but our mission was to destroy the nuclear facilities and that’s what we did," he said in an interview with Fox News.

As previously emphasized by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the unprovoked aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran, coupled with overt attempts to pursue regime change and undermine the country’s sovereignty, represents a flagrant violation of the UN Charter. Such developments, it stressed, must be brought to an immediate end.