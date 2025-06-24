NATO summit participants expected to approve military spending target of 5% of GDP

BRUSSELS/THE HAGUE, June 24. /TASS/. Participants of the two-day NATO summit opening in The Hague are expected to endorse a new target level for defense spending by member states of 5% of national GDP to be achieved by 2035. The summit will also address arms deliveries to Ukraine.

The summit in The Hague is set to be one of the shortest gatherings of NATO leaders in the past quarter-century. The first day will be devoted to bilateral meetings and a reception hosted by the King of the Netherlands. The working agenda consists of a single plenary session on June 25, lasting approximately three and a half hours. As a result, each of the 32 NATO leaders will be allotted no more than six minutes to speak.

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who spoke at a pre-summit press conference, alliance leaders will adopt a military investment strategy based on the 5% GDP spending framework. Under this plan, 3.5% of GDP should be allocated to direct defense expenditures, while the remaining 1.5% would fund economic and infrastructure projects, such as modernizing ports and transport networks essential to NATO’s defense capabilities.