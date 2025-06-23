Trump calls Iran’s strike on US base weak

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump described Tehran’s retaliatory strike on the US base in Qatar as weak and stated that 13 of the 14 missiles launched by Iranian forces were intercepted.

"Iran has officially responded to our obliteration of their nuclear facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free’, because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that no Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

"I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to peace and harmony in the region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," he added. "Congratulations world, it’s time for peace!" Trump concluded.

Israel launched a military operation against Iran during the night of June 13. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. The exchange of attacks continues. The United States entered the armed conflict nine days after its escalation: during the night of June 22, US armed forces struck three of Iran’s nuclear facilities. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

As previously emphasized by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow urges all parties to halt the escalation in the Middle East, refrain from provocations, and return to political and diplomatic efforts.