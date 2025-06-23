US no longer world leader, merely executor of Israel’s will, Swiss expert says

GENEVA, June 23. /TASS/. The US strikes on Iran demonstrate that Washington no longer plays a leading role on the global stage but merely carries out Israel’s will, Hicheme Lehmici, secretary of the Geneva International Peace Research Institute (GIPRI) and lecturer at the SWISS UMEF University of Applied Sciences Institute, told TASS.

According to the expert, the US strikes against Iran were not aimed at "protecting any vital US or Western interests." Instead, the attack largely aligns with the logic of "Israel's far-right messianic forces." Lehmici believes this shows that "Washington no longer commands, but obeys" the will of Israeli leadership.

Lehmici described the strike on Iran as an "illegal, unilateral decision with potentially irreversible consequences." "International law is being trampled, if not entirely buried. Collective rules no longer exist, we can but watch as another episode of the world’s descent into barbarism unfolds," he noted.

Overnight into June 22, US President Donald Trump said that the US armed forces had successfully attacked three nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He said that Tehran must agree to end the conflict. Since June 13, Israel has been delivering ongoing strikes on Iran within the framework of its operation against Tehran’s nuclear program.