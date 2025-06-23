Iran uses G7 platform to threaten Trump, US with terror attacks — NBC News

NEW YORK, June 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump received a message from Iran at the Group of Seven (G7) summit, allegedly threatening the activation of "sleeper cells" in the United States, NBC television reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, while attending the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, the US leader was given the warning from Tehran through an intermediary. NBC correspondent Peter Alexander reported that the message indicated that if Trump ordered strikes on Iran, Tehran would activate "sleeper cells" that would then launch terror attacks on US soil.

Overnight into June 22, US President Donald Trump said that the US armed forces had successfully attacked three nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He said that Tehran must agree to end the conflict. Since June 13, Israel has been delivering ongoing strikes on Iran within the framework of its operation against Tehran’s nuclear program.