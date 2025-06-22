US calls on China to convince Iran not to close Strait of Hormuz — Rubio

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. The United States calls on the Chinese authorities to convince Iran not to close the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News.

"Well, I encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them (the Iranians - TASS) about that, because they heavily depend on the Straits of Hormuz for their oil," Rubio said.

In turn, US Vice President J.D. Vance said in an interview with NBC News that a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz would be suicidal for the Iranian economy.

When asked whether a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz would be a red line for the United States, he replied: "Well, I think that would be suicidal or the Iranians themselves. I mean, their entire economy runs through the Strait of Hormuz.".