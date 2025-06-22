Attempts to close Strait of Hormuz would be suicidal for Iran's economy

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. A potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz would be suicidal for the Iranian economy, US Vice President J.D. Vance said in an interview with NBC News.

When asked whether a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz would be a red line for the United States, he replied: "Well, I think that would be suicidal or the Iranians themselves. I mean, their entire economy runs through the Strait of Hormuz."

"If they want to destroy their own economy and cause disruptions in the world, I think that would be their decision. But why would they do that? I don't think it makes any sense. I don't think that it makes sense for them or for anybody else," Vance said.