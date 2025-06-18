ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The collective West is trying to compensate for its defeat in Ukraine by starting conflicts in other countries of the world and waging "cognitive wars," French political scientist, director of geopolitical research at the Institut Europien des Relations Internationales in Brussels Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann told TASS.

"The Euro-Atlantic project to govern the entire Eurasian continent without Russia is dead, but there will be new conflicts because the Western powers are trying to compensate for their loss in Ukraine at the expense of other conflicts - waging cognitive wars, rewriting and falsifying history, as well as conflicts in the Middle East, such as the Palestinian-Israeli and Iranian-Israeli conflicts. In this way, the United States compensates for its failure in resolving the situation in Ukraine," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Thomann believes that the fate of Ukraine after the conflict is already a foregone conclusion. "What we can be sure of is that Ukraine will never become a NATO member, and it will forever remain split, that is, the territories that, according to the referendum, have become part of Russia - Crimea, Donbass, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions - they will forever remain part of Russia," he said. "That's why I'm saying that Russia has already won, but we just don't know yet where the future border will run, which, I believe, is the center of gravity of this conflict."

