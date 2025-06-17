IAEA detects 'direct impact' on nuclear facility in Iran’s Natanz

BERLIN, June 17. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Tuesday that it has evidence that a nuclear facility in the city of Natanz, in central Iran, has been hit with a "direct impact."

"Based on continued analysis of high resolution satellite imagery collected after Friday’s attacks, the IAEA has identified additional elements that indicate direct impacts on the underground enrichment halls at Natanz," the agency said on its X social network account.

The IAEA also reported that it has not detected any changes at the nuclear facilities in Esfahan and Fordow.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.