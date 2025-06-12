Iranian president congratulates Putin on Russia Day

DUBAI, June 12. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Russia Day.

"I am confident that bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia, both at the regional and international level, will expand day by day, and the two countries’ people would enjoy its benefits," Pezeshkian said in a message to Putin published on the Iranian president’s website.

Pezeshkian also pointed out that Iran-Russia cooperation continued to develop, "reaching a strategic level.".