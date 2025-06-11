Vucic offers Ukraine Serbia's help in rebuilding region

BELGRADE, June 11. /TASS/. Serbia can help Ukraine with restoration of one of its cities or regions, President Aleksandar Vucic said during the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit in Odessa.

"I would like to receive your support, Mr. President Zelensky, so that we can take one or two small towns or one small region that we could revive. And I think it would be something very understandable and noticeable to the people in Ukraine if they received the clear and very specific support. Something like what Azerbaijan was doing," Vucic said as broadcast by the Ukrainian TV channel Rada.

Vucic said that Belgrade continues to support territorial integrity of Ukraine and is open to providing both humanitarian and political assistance. "Speaking of humanitarian issues and others, such as political support for your territorial integrity, you can always count on us. We are always ready to listen to you and see how we can help," the Serbian president added.

"Serbia will remain firmly and resolutely committed to international law, the UN Charter, including protection of the territorial integrity of the UN member states as the most important principle, and we have always supported this, and as I said, we will resolutely remain in this [position], and I think it can be useful for Ukraine," he said.

In conclusion, Vucic expressed hope that Serbia would be able to make a more tangible contribution to the support of the Ukrainian people.

"I hope that at least we can contribute a little more to the Ukrainian people without much pomp and so on. I think your people really deserve it," he said.

Serbia's Minister for European Integration Nemanja Starovic previously said that "the monetary and material assistance, as well as electric power equipment, sent by Serbia to the civilian population of Ukraine over the past three and a half years exceeded the total amount of assistance provided by all other countries of the Western Balkans combined."

After the start of the special military operation, Vucic said that his country supports territorial integrity of Ukraine, but will not impose sanctions against Russia. Vucic noted that Serbia sees Russia and Ukraine as fraternal states and regrets what is happening in eastern Europe. The Serbian president also announced his readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev.