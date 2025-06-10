Death toll in Graz school shooting increases to 10 — newspaper

BERLIN, June 10. /TASS/. The death toll from a morning attack at a school in Graz, Austria, has risen 10 people not counting the shooter with the tenth victim dying at the University Hospital, Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported.

The Graz attack in was the largest such incident in the country's history. Chancellor Christian Stocker called the shooting a national tragedy, while the government declared three days of mourning.

Earlier, the police of the federal state of Styria said that the alleged perpetrator was a 21-year-old local resident. He committed suicide in the school building after the crime. His motives are yet to be established.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said the attacker studied at this school, but did not graduate from it. According to Kronen Zeitung, the perpetrator left a farewell letter at his home, whose contents were not made public.

The injured are in Styrian hospitals, many in a serious condition.