Iran to respond to US proposal on nuclear deal within days

DOHA, June 8. /TASS/. Iran will give its response to the United States’ proposal on settling the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program within days, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

"Iran’s response to the US written proposal is ready and will be handed over in the coming days," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

The fifth round of Iran-US nuclear talks was held in Rome on May 23. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who is mediating the negotiating process, said that the talks yielded "some but not conclusive progress."

On June 1, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that US special envoy Steve Witkoff had sent the Iranian authorities a comprehensive and acceptable proposal to resolve disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear program. According to the Axios portal, under the proposal Washington sent to Tehran on May 30, the Islamic republic will have to reduce its enrichment concentration to 3%. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on June 7 warned Iran against engaging in enrichment activities threatening Tehran with consequences from Washington otherwise.