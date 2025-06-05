Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Beirut suburbs — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 5. /TASS/. The Israeli military has started to deliver strikes on facilities of Lebanon’s Hezbollah organization in the suburbs of Beirut, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said.

According to the statement, the strikes targeted sites of Hezbollah Aerial Unit (127) in Dahieh, the southern suburb of Beirut.

Prior to that, the Israeli army issued a warning for this neighborhood, telling residents to leave their homes immediately.

Since late April and up until now, Israel has not targeted the Lebanese capital, limiting its military operations to the country’s southern regions.