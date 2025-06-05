MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The recent trip to Washington by Andrey Yermak, head of Vladimir Zelensky’s Office, signals a shift in how the US views the Kiev regime, says former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov (2010-2014). Azarov remarked that it has become clear that the current Ukrainian leadership is viewed as illegitimate and in need of dismantling. "Yermak’s visit to the US was markedly subdued," Azarov explained on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock TV news channel. "He met with US President’s Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, and had a brief exchange with Secretary of State Marco Rubio near the restroom - indicating that he’s no longer welcome at the highest levels. It’s quite obvious that they have become pariahs."

Azarov pointed out that just six months to a year ago, Kiev officials were welcomed with open arms in Washington, a far cry from what we see today. He further suggested that Yermak is not considered a potential successor to Zelensky. "Like Zelensky, Yermak is not seen as a figure fit for a transitional or future government. His team is too compromised," Azarov added.

The timing of Yermak’s US visit - just a day after the second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul - raises questions about his role and influence. Former Verkhovna Rada speaker Dmitry Razumkov noted that Yermak’s status is growing, joking that "Zelensky’s boss has gone to America," highlighting perceptions of Yermak’s rising influence.

Ukrainian political analysts have long described Yermak as a key behind-the-scenes influence on Zelensky, asserting that he is responsible for many of Ukraine’s major decisions. Western media have echoed these sentiments, with some analysts suggesting that Yermak is seeking to enhance his political standing through Western diplomatic visits. Politico, citing an anonymous former Ukrainian minister, reported that Yermak, driven by "extremely high ambitions," is contemplating a political career of his own.