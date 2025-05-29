Musk doesn’t come close to goal of cutting US spending by $1 trillion — Politico

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. American entrepreneur Elon Musk failed to achieve his goal of reducing government spending by $1 trillion during his work as head of DOGE, Politico reported.

According to the publication, Musk didn’t even come close to this number, failing to make a dent in the national debt crisis. Per Politico, the Department for Improving the Efficiency of the American Government (DOGE), whose main goal was to cut government fat, will be remembered more as a chaotic missed opportunity than as a transformation of the federal government.

On Wednesday, Musk said on X that the time allotted to [him] as a special employee of the government is coming to an end and expressed confidence that DOGE will continue to be an important agency of the US government going forward.

In April, the entrepreneur promised to reduce his DOGE role starting in May after Tesla reported a 71% drop in its first quarter earnings compared to last year. Analysts attribute the decrease in revenue in part due to the damage caused to the company by the businessman's political activities as head of DOGE.